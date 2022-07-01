Health bosses in Staffordshire say women in Lichfield and Burntwood will be able to choose to have their baby at home again from next week.

The home birthing service was paused during the Covid pandemic as the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust sought to ensure it had midwife cover at main hospital sites.

The move was made at the same time as the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital maternity unit was also closed – although plans have now been put forward to reopen it as an “on demand” facility before the end of the year.

Patti Paine, director of midwifery at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, said a review of staffing levels had shown the capacity was now available to reinstate the home birthing service for women across the region.

“We understand that this has been a challenging time for families who have not been able to give birth in their preferred way, but we would like to thank them for their cooperation and understanding during the temporary pause in the service. “We would also like to thank our midwifery colleagues who have been incredibly flexible and shown unwavering commitment and compassion when adapting to the changes in circumstances during recent times. “Our midwives will work with women to discuss this reintroduction of home births as a additional birthing option, so if you have any questions please speak to your community midwifery team.” Patti Paine, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

The home birthing service will be reinstated across Staffordshire from Monday (4th July).