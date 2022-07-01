A new Lichfield primary school will become part of a multi-academy trust, education chiefs have confirmed.

The £7million site – being built as part of the Deanslade Park development – will become part of the Arthur Terry Learning Parternship, which already includes 19 schools including five in Lichfield.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership is a well-established multi-academy trust with strong and embedded roots in Staffordshire, and have expressed their determination to make this new school a success. “I look forward to working with the sponsor as the school develops. “By putting plans in place now, we can ensure pupils and parents in Lichfield have access to a high-quality education, and there are enough spaces to accommodate current and future demand.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The new facility is due to open in September 2023 with an initial nursery and reception year before the maximum capacity of 210 pupils are accommodated gradually by 2029.

Richard Gill, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said: