Photographers are being invited to join a local club to help develop their skills.

Lichfield Camera Club is hoping to welcome new members in time for their new season in September.

A spokesperson said membership was a great chance to learn more about photography.

“We are a very friendly club that welcomes photographers of all ages – we would particularly welcome anyone who has recently retired and wishes to take up a new hobby. “Photography is a great way to develop your creative skills, make new friends and get out into the countryside. It is also an excellent pastime for your mental wellbeing.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

Ahead of the new season, members will be leading a photography walk as part of the Lichfield Festival.

The club has also launched a new website to showcase work as well as providing photography resources.

“We have completely revamped our programme to include far more practical sessions and offer new members a chance to work with a mentor who will give them targeted help according to their needs and interests.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

The new season will start at Lichfield Methodist Centre on 14th September with Geoff Hicks delivering a lecture on how to develop a photographic project.