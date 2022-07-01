The Lichfield Festival will welcome a group of performers who are able to draw on global influences for their music.

Drawing on a background of years living in Jerusalem and working with the overlapping worlds of jazz, Arabic, Turkish and North African music, the Shirley Smart Trio will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 16th July.

A Lichfield Festival spokesperson said:

“For this evening of inspired music-making, Shirley Smart will be joined by her regular collaborators, two of the UK’s leading lights in world-influenced jazz – John Crawford on piano and Demi Garcia Sabat on percussion.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.