A Burntwood junction will be resurfaced as part of a £3.9million improvements scheme across Staffordshire.

The island at the junction of the A5195 and Ogley Hay Road is on a list confirmed by Staffordshire County Council.

The authority said the locations had been chosen based on their current condition and their status as “a major gateway for traffic”.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport said:

“Our major resurfacing schemes are targeting main routes that where temporary patching by fixing potholes is no longer viable. “Although resurfacing a road is incredibly expensive both in terms of materials, time and can bring short-term disruption to motorists, the long-term benefits for all road users will be worth it. “We know good roads are important for our residents, so these latest projects have been chosen due to their condition and status as major gateways into towns and villages. This way, local people can enjoy the benefit of local good roads.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Work is due to start in late summer with completion of all of the projects expected by the end of March 2023.