Lichfield’s MP has helped to mark the tenth anniversary of the Canal and River Trust.

Formed out of the old British Waterways, the organisation helps to support the network across the country.

Michael Fabricant, chairman of the Waterways All Party Parliamentary Group, said:

“The value of our canals should never be taken for granted – they are not only used for navigation by narrowboats, but provide a tranquil environment for wildlife and for walks along the 2,000 miles of towpaths. “These generate £5.9 billion worth of public benefit per annum and support more than 80,000 jobs. “Last financial year, despite Covid, the canals attracted 8.3 million visitors – many from abroad – and 742 million separate visits. That’s quite something.” Michael Fabricant

The Government provides an annual grant of £52.6million. But the funding, which is about a third of the trust’s income, is now up for review.

Mr Fabricant: