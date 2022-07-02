A new application to build housing on land in Burntwood has been submitted.

A previous proposal to put three homes on the plot alongside 18 Summerfield Road was withdrawn last month.

But new plans have now been submitted that would see a three bedroom property and a two bedroom bungalow built on the land.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed properties will have sufficient parking accessed directly off Summerfield Road. “Plot one will be directly in front of the property, with plot two having parking to the rear. “The proposed design of the dwellings and materials used will be in keeping with the adjacent properties.” Planning statement

However, objections to the plans have already been raised with Lichfield District Council by neighbours. One said:

“It will overlook our property, which will cause loss of the privacy we are used to and one of the reasons we initially purchased the house. “We feel it may prevent future buyers from showing interest in our property if we ever wish to sell.”

Another added:

“Access to our property will be affected as land is on a bend and there is no room to park extra vehicles.”

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.