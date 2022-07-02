The Alkyona Quartet with their instruments
The Alkyona Quartet

The Alkyona Quartet will perform at Swinfen Hall Hotel as part of the Lichfield Festival young artist series.

They will play music from Beethoven and Mendelssohn on 11th July.

A spokesperson said:

“The Alkyona Quartet present imaginative interpretations of both well-known and hidden gems of the string quartet repertoire.

“They are well-known for their warm audience connection and vivacious performances, and have performed at leading venues including St John’s, Smith Square and the Royal Albert Hall.”

Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked on the Lichfield Festival website.

