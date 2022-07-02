The Alkyona Quartet will perform at Swinfen Hall Hotel as part of the Lichfield Festival young artist series.

They will play music from Beethoven and Mendelssohn on 11th July.

A spokesperson said:

“The Alkyona Quartet present imaginative interpretations of both well-known and hidden gems of the string quartet repertoire. “They are well-known for their warm audience connection and vivacious performances, and have performed at leading venues including St John’s, Smith Square and the Royal Albert Hall.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked on the Lichfield Festival website.