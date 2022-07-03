A new era has started this month for health and care services in Staffordshire – and the aim is for organisations that look after residents to work more closely together.

Integrated Care Systems (ICS) will involve local authorities which are responsible for social care, police and fire services alongside the NHS organisations that provide health services such as GP surgeries.

The six Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) which have overseen local health services across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent for the past decade have been abolished.

Instead the new Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent ICS will be overseen by an Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Peter Axon, chief executive of the new ICB, said:

“We are moving away from a competitive ethos to a more collaborative system, retaining the benefits that competitive environment delivered and acknowledging the importance of organisations working more closely together. “It will focus more on the patient and citizen and that can only be a good thing when it comes to how we focus on NHS and social care. “The ICS is bringing with it various partners including social care. It is not about mergers and acquisitions, it is about a culture shift.” Peter Axon

In recent years there have been local challenges around transferring hospital patients medically fit for discharge into the next stage of recovery, such as a place in a care facility or providing support services at home.

But it is hoped that by organisations working more closely together patients will experience a more smoother journey and be less likely to fall through service gaps.

Mr Axon spoke of a focus on trying to prevent residents requiring hospital admission in the first place.

“There is a big opportunity for us around prevention. There are no ‘golden bullets’ or immediate opportunities that might significantly lower the proportion of people with diabetes or heart disease – we will need longer-term strategies to do this. “But a proactive agenda is a must from a quality of service and quality of life perspective, as well as a financial operating model. “We need to understand the needs of the local population and who better to do that than the district, borough, county and city councils? Their relationship with the local population is already strong and they have real insight into the needs of the public.” Peter Axon

Many people who previously worked for the CCGs are transferring to the ICB.