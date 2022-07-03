Players past and present have turned out to celebrate 30 years of women’s rugby in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Ladies celebrations included current England and former Myrtle Greens star Sarah Hunter.

She was joined by former players, coaches, physics and referees to mark three decades since the founding of the women’s section.

The event also saw a raffle and old shirt sale raise £940 to be split between the junior girls section at Lichfield RUFC and the Lichfield Foodbank.