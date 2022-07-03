A Lichfield man is enjoying the fruits of his labour after successfully growing a banana tree in his city garden.

Civil servant David Salsbury has been growing his Musa Basjoo – also known as the Japanese banana – for the past five years.

But this summer the 54-year-old has finally seen the fruit appear.

He told Lichfield Live:

“The bananas are smaller than the ones you would buy in the supermarket, but they are not edible as they just contain seeds. “My plan is now to also keep dividing the plant to produce many more and bring an even more tropical look to my garden.” David Salsbury

David said he began trying to grow the banana variety, which is native to subtropical China, in his garden due to it receiving sun for most of the day.

But he said it had taken research to get the plant to bear fruit in Lichfield.