A one-woman musical play about the life of writer Dorothy Parker will be performed in Lichfield.

Sarah Gabriel will star in Dorothy Parker Takes A Trip at The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th July as part of the Lichfield Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“Devised and co-created by Sarah and director Richard Williams, Dorothy Parker Takes A Trip is about legendary writer and wit Dorothy Parker’s immense talent and complicated life, with songs by Harold Arlen, George Gershwin, Rodgers and Hart, Kurt Weill, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael and others.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.