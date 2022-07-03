A four bedroom house could be built on garden land in Lichfield if plans are approved.

The proposals would see the property constructed alongside 2 Canterbury Close.

Two parking spaces would also be created for the new residents if the scheme is given the go-ahead by planning chiefs.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development provides the opportunity to deliver an additional dwelling to the west of 2 Canterbury Close, by delivering a property which reflects the existing residential character in the immediate local area in terms of its design, layout, access and density. “The proposed development can proceed without causing adverse impact to the living conditions of existing properties.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.