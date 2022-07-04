Leaders of councils across Staffordshire have gathered for the first meeting of a new board – and one has urged the Government not to impose a mayoral system on the county.

The eight district and borough authorities – including Lichfield District Council – already work together with Staffordshire County Council, but the new Staffordshire Leaders Board aims to strengthen these links for the benefit of residents and businesses.

At the board’s first public session they discussed priorities, including climate change, economic development and addressing health inequalities.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, chaired the session and described it as “a great occasion”.

But he also spoke about future leadership of the county, insisting they should not follow the approach of introducing a mayor – a move being considered by for neighbouring Derbyshire as part of the levelling up agenda.

“I would like to make a point to Government that whilst they might have an idea of what they think is best for us the people round this table know what is best for this place. “Imposing a nayor on the county of Staffordshire is not what we’re about. “We want devolution of powers to be able to do things for our residents but we don’t want a framework that doesn’t suit this place. “That is why we have come together in this format and agreed to work together to make Staffordshire and its constituent districts and boroughs better for the people we represent.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White added that the new board would “maximise the opportunities” for residents and businesses across the county.