Drivers in Lichfield are being urged to make sure their vehicles are secure after reports of incidents across the city.
Police say there has been an increase in thefts in recent weeks.
PCSO Costas Karpi, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“Opportunists thieves have been visiting areas, checking door handles of vehicles and those that have been left unlocked have unfortunately been targeted with items taken from within.
“Please keep your vehicles locked with valuables out of sight.”PCSO Costas Karpi, Staffordshire Police
Our volunteers moderated 1262 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.