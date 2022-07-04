A range of instruments will be explored in a concert forming part of the Lichfield Festival’s young artist series.

Flutes and Frets will see Beth Stone and Daniel Murphy showcasing a diversity of music.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Festival said:

“Their aim is to play these various styles of music on the instruments they were originally composed for, combining both modern and historically-informed performance together with arrangements and transcriptions. “Their programme will feature works by Handel, Giuliani, Dowland and Glinka.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the performance at St Michael’s Church on 12th July are £14 and can be booked online.