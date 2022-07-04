Volunteers were honoured for their work to help improve communities across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Support Staffordshire Volunteer Star Awards were held at The School House at Weeford last month.

Ten categories were awarded at the event, hosted by local auctioneer Richard Winterton:

Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by Chasetown Civil Engineering

Winner – Christine Ann Jones of Whittington Village Hall and Whittington Wednesday Club

Commendations – Joseph Eric Wood of Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Ross Hawkes of Lichfield Live

Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by SureStore Lichfield

Winner – Rhiannon Heming of Spark (Burntwood) CIO

Commendations – Pam Beale of Lichfield Repair and Share Café, Transition Lichfield, Lichfield Arts & Lichfield Litter Legends and Elaine Hutchings of Helping Each Other Lichfield

Personal Achievement – Sponsored by Staffordshire County Council

Winner – Mary Clarke-Mortiboys of the Midlands Bowel Cancer Support Group

Commendations – Trevor Hill of Lichfield Re:Cycle and Charlotte Aspley of Shining Stars UK

New Volunteer Team of the Year – Sponsored by Support Staffordshire

Winner – Lichfield Litter Legends

Commendations – BLASTAction Young Volunteers, Better Way Recovery and Lichfield Cathedral Vaccination Clinic Volunteers

Volunteer Team of the Year – Sponsored by Bromford

Winner – Kendall & Wall Charitable Trust

Commendations – Fun Club Hub Young Leaders Team @ Fun Club Hub and Team Cathedral @ Lichfield Cathedral

Volunteering Support for the Over 65’s – Sponsored by Home Instead Tamworth and Lichfield

Winners – Jean and John Spraggett of Spark (Burntwood) CIO

Commendations – Terry Tricker & Frank Knighton of Whittington and Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme and Diane Watkins of Meeting Point

Volunteering Support for Young People – Sponsored by Whitemoor Lakes

Winner – Shevonne Hodson Walker of Spark (Burntwood) CIO, NCT & Lichfield Reduce and Reuse

Commendations – Fun Club Hub Young Leaders Team @ Fun Club Hub and Liberty trainee youth work team @ Liberty Jamboree

Young Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers Ltd

Winner – Shenae Knox of Spark (Burntwood) CIO and Burntwood Be A Friend

Commendations – Thomas Wright of Lichfield & Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Jackson Minor of Fun Club Hub

Business Contribution to Communities Award – Sponsored by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

Winner – Hindleys Bakery

Commendations – Florette UK and Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Trustee of the Year – Sponsored by Lichfield District Council

Winner – Ian Scott of Staffordshire Network for Mental Health

Commendations – Mary Clarke-Mortiboys of the Midlands Bowel Cancer Support Group and Stephanie Edwards of Spark (Burntwood) CIO

Garry Jones, chief executive of Support Staffordshire said: