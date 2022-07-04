Volunteers were honoured for their work to help improve communities across Lichfield and Burntwood.
The Support Staffordshire Volunteer Star Awards were held at The School House at Weeford last month.
Ten categories were awarded at the event, hosted by local auctioneer Richard Winterton:
Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by Chasetown Civil Engineering
- Winner – Christine Ann Jones of Whittington Village Hall and Whittington Wednesday Club
- Commendations – Joseph Eric Wood of Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Ross Hawkes of Lichfield Live
Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by SureStore Lichfield
- Winner – Rhiannon Heming of Spark (Burntwood) CIO
- Commendations – Pam Beale of Lichfield Repair and Share Café, Transition Lichfield, Lichfield Arts & Lichfield Litter Legends and Elaine Hutchings of Helping Each Other Lichfield
Personal Achievement – Sponsored by Staffordshire County Council
- Winner – Mary Clarke-Mortiboys of the Midlands Bowel Cancer Support Group
- Commendations – Trevor Hill of Lichfield Re:Cycle and Charlotte Aspley of Shining Stars UK
New Volunteer Team of the Year – Sponsored by Support Staffordshire
- Winner – Lichfield Litter Legends
- Commendations – BLASTAction Young Volunteers, Better Way Recovery and Lichfield Cathedral Vaccination Clinic Volunteers
Volunteer Team of the Year – Sponsored by Bromford
- Winner – Kendall & Wall Charitable Trust
- Commendations – Fun Club Hub Young Leaders Team @ Fun Club Hub and Team Cathedral @ Lichfield Cathedral
Volunteering Support for the Over 65’s – Sponsored by Home Instead Tamworth and Lichfield
- Winners – Jean and John Spraggett of Spark (Burntwood) CIO
- Commendations – Terry Tricker & Frank Knighton of Whittington and Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme and Diane Watkins of Meeting Point
Volunteering Support for Young People – Sponsored by Whitemoor Lakes
- Winner – Shevonne Hodson Walker of Spark (Burntwood) CIO, NCT & Lichfield Reduce and Reuse
- Commendations – Fun Club Hub Young Leaders Team @ Fun Club Hub and Liberty trainee youth work team @ Liberty Jamboree
Young Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers Ltd
- Winner – Shenae Knox of Spark (Burntwood) CIO and Burntwood Be A Friend
- Commendations – Thomas Wright of Lichfield & Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Jackson Minor of Fun Club Hub
Business Contribution to Communities Award – Sponsored by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire
- Winner – Hindleys Bakery
- Commendations – Florette UK and Lichfield Garrick Theatre
Trustee of the Year – Sponsored by Lichfield District Council
- Winner – Ian Scott of Staffordshire Network for Mental Health
- Commendations – Mary Clarke-Mortiboys of the Midlands Bowel Cancer Support Group and Stephanie Edwards of Spark (Burntwood) CIO
Garry Jones, chief executive of Support Staffordshire said:
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our sector and these events are all about taking an hour or two to recognise the people who give their time freely, without promise of material reward, to help the people and places around them.”Garry Jones, Support Staffordshire
Our volunteers moderated 1262 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.