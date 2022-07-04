Celebrations have taken place to mark 70 years of a local dance group.

Lichfield Folk Dance Club held a Platinum Anniversary Tea Dance at Whittington Village Hall.

Cllr Jamie Checkland, the Mayor of Lichfield, was among the visitors for the event and joined in the dancing to mark the milestone.

A spokesperson said:

“All enjoyed an excellent afternoon, with dances led by club callers and live music from Kurly Kale, who also entertained participants with singing and clog dancing. “A splendid cake was baked for the occasion by member Mary Harper, which was cut by the club’s oldest member, chairman Derek Osburn, and the youngest member, Lizzie Short.” Lichfield Folk Dance Club spokesperson

For more details on the club visit www.lichfieldfolkdanceclub.co.uk.