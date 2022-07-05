Concerns about Staffordshire Police’s work to protect children have sparked questions about how the force is being held to account.

Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams was quizzed by a member of the public about his actions in the wake of an inspection of child protection services.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said “fundamental changes” were needed “to improve the force’s overall approach to child protection”.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said:

“Staffordshire Police has some areas of effective practice in child protection, and the force has shown that it understands the benefits of working closely with other local safeguarding organisations. “However, Staffordshire Police urgently needs to make fundamental changes to improve many of its child protection arrangements and practices. “While officers and staff who manage demanding child abuse cases are doing their best, some don’t have enough knowledge or understanding of good child protection practice. The effectiveness of the force’s systems and processes must also be improved to better support its staff. “We have made a series of recommendations which, if acted on, will help to improve outcomes for children in Staffordshire. We will be closely monitoring the force’s progress.” Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams

A question on the actions of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) was raised by a member of the public ahead of last week’s Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel:

“What exactly is the PFCC doing to bring the force to account? What significant, specific, measurable, publicly accountable, actions are being taken by the PFCC? “The conclusions, even with their restrictions, come after previous inspections assessing our police force as falling short in their care for the vulnerable, therefore leaving this for them to resolve is unacceptable. “We need visible, concerted action, urgently.” Question to the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel

The Staffordshire Commissioner’s office responded in a statement:

“In response to the inspection findings, the force has initiated a Child Protection Improvement Programme along with command arrangements to oversee its implementation. “The programme consists of detailed actions designed to deliver the required improvements in response to the individual recommendations made. “All actions are specific and have clear ownership and time frames. The Commissioner holds the Chief Constable to account for performance at a monthly strategic governance board and public performance meetings held three times a year. “Progress in implementing the Child Protection Improvement Plan is a top priority in this scrutiny and accountability process. The Chief Constable provides written and verbal updates to these meetings on progress against all actions in the Improvement Programme.” Office of the Staffordshire Commissioner

“Special measures”

Staffordshire Police has been placed in “special measures” after a number of failings were identified.

It is one of six forces across the country currently in the watchdog’s ‘engage’ phase of monitoring.

In his annual report, presented at the panel meeting, Commissioner Adams said “significant work” was under way to address the concerns raised in the child protection inspection.