People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to get into the Commonwealth Games spirit by trying free sports taster sessions.

Active Lichfield, Freedom Leisure and local sports club are behind the Festival of Sport taking place across the district from 28th July to 8th August.

Among the activities are badminton, cricket, boxing, tennis, soft archery, judo, dodgeball, Tai Chi and squash.

Wheelchair basketball, disability cricket and multi-sport sessions are also in the programme, together with dance classes for the under 5s, the teddy games mini athletics and rugby tots for children aged two to seven.

Other activities include cycling coaching, a Commonwealth Games-themed park run, Pickleball and Spikeball.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said:

“The Festival of Sport is an exciting opportunity for people to try their hand at a variety of sports free of charge. “We are delighted to be able to offer them as part of the celebrations for the Commonwealth Games. “Be it tennis, cricket, archery, yoga or football, badminton, basketball or Boccia, we hope people across Lichfield will join the fun.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

For full details of activities, venues, dates and times visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/festival-of-sport.