A free arts festival in Lichfield has been boosted by a donation from a housebuilder.

Fuse will take place in Beacon Park from Friday (8th July) until Sunday.

This year marks the 21st birthday of the Lichfield Arts event – and bosses say Barratt Homes’ £500 donation will help celebrations go off with a bang.

Phil Beale, vice chair of Lichfield Arts, said:

“Fuse is a much-loved local community event that has become a mainstay of the summer over the years. “The Lichfield Arts’ Fuse team works hard to provide opportunities for everyone to access a wide variety of live music and the arts, and is particularly passionate about giving new up and coming local performers a platform. “Although formal restrictions have now been lifted we are facing challenges again this year with our infrastructure and service costs having risen substantially – but we are determined to deliver a wonderful festival for our community in July.” Phil Beale, Lichfield Arts

After starting out as a small gathering near Stowe Pool, Fuse has grown to become one of the largest free community events of its kind, attracting thousands of visitors across its three-day duration.

“We would really struggle to stage our free Fuse Festival without the financial support of local businesses through sponsorship and donations, and so welcome the involvement of Barratt Homes and our other supporters.” Phil Beale, Lichfield Arts

Barratt Homes is currently building at its Fradley Manor development in Fradley.



Adrian Evans, managing director of Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“We are once again looking forward to support Lichfield Arts’ Fuse Festival this year as they look to put on another joyful weekend of music and activities for the Lichfield locals and wider Staffordshire area. “As the UK’s leading housebuilder, it is important for us to connect with the local communities in which we build, and we are more than happy to support such a valuable asset in the Lichfield community. “In light of recent times, we are encouraging others to support charities and organisations in their communities as much as they can.” Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes

For more information about the event visit www.fuselichfield.org.uk.