Drink and music will combine for an event at the Lichfield Festival.

Oz Clarke and the Armonico Consort will bring their Gin and Phonic collaboration to The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th July.

A spokesperson said:

“This third collaboration sees them investigate the lows and – mainly – highs of the relationship between gin, music and humans over the centuries. “Wine expert, Oz, hosts the perfect evening of music, gin, incredible facts and blunt fiction, alongside counter tenor, and former cathedral chorister, William Towers. “Enjoy a few glasses of gin while hearing the incredible music of Purcell, Handel and Dowland. Learn of the incredible tales of human endeavour and failure, which has given us one of the most celebrated resurgences in alcoholic modern history.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £26 and can be booked on the Lichfield Festival website.