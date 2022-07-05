An independent councillor has urged other members to reject proposals to hand out a 10.1% increase in their allowances.

As well as the across the board rise at Lichfield District Council, an independent remuneration panel has set out plans to hike special responsibility allowances payments too.

But Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said voting for the increase would send out the wrong message to residents across Lichfield and Burntwood

“We know that many of our residents are struggling with increased energy bills and the cost of living crisis, so to even think about raising our allowances is just wrong. “While I appreciate the overall cost may be small in terms of Lichfield District Council’s budget, foregoing this recommended rise will at least send the message that we are in touch with our residents’ day to day problems. “I’d like to think that my fellow councillors are of a similar mind – after all, none of us do this for the money. “But if the vote is that this rise goes ahead, I will not take it.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

The panel – made up of Jason Challoner, president of Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, Lichfield Civic Society treasure Bernice Eisner and independent consultant Dr Declan Hall – said the current allowances were no longer fit for purpose.

“A result of freezing allowances since 2019 means there has been a loss of value in the main allowances paid under the Lichfield members’ allowances scheme. “It should be seen as fair in that it provides a degree of recompense for workload and responsibility. Allowances should also be equitable when compared to peers. “The current scheme fails on both points.” Independent Remuneration Panel report

The report will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 11th July.