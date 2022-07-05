An independent councillor has urged other members to reject proposals to hand out a 10.1% increase in their allowances.
As well as the across the board rise at Lichfield District Council, an independent remuneration panel has set out plans to hike special responsibility allowances payments too.
But Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said voting for the increase would send out the wrong message to residents across Lichfield and Burntwood
“We know that many of our residents are struggling with increased energy bills and the cost of living crisis, so to even think about raising our allowances is just wrong.
“While I appreciate the overall cost may be small in terms of Lichfield District Council’s budget, foregoing this recommended rise will at least send the message that we are in touch with our residents’ day to day problems.
“I’d like to think that my fellow councillors are of a similar mind – after all, none of us do this for the money.
“But if the vote is that this rise goes ahead, I will not take it.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
The panel – made up of Jason Challoner, president of Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, Lichfield Civic Society treasure Bernice Eisner and independent consultant Dr Declan Hall – said the current allowances were no longer fit for purpose.
“A result of freezing allowances since 2019 means there has been a loss of value in the main allowances paid under the Lichfield members’ allowances scheme.
“It should be seen as fair in that it provides a degree of recompense for workload and responsibility. Allowances should also be equitable when compared to peers.
“The current scheme fails on both points.”Independent Remuneration Panel report
The report will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 11th July.
Oh Jo!!!!
Why can’t we have a few hundred more of you!? Always the voice of reason and integrity. Thank you for your efforts here.
Will there be any way of getting a list of who voted for what?
I value Joanne’s comments on all topics as she speaks common sense unlike many other councillors. What does Janet Eagland contribute to all the Councils that she draws an income from?
The allowances might not be fit for purpose any longer, but is LDC fit for purpose?
Their recent track record is laughable.
We have a Conservative-controlled and dominated council that is seemingly completely out of touch with its own residents. A bit like the MP. Coincidence?
It is a dangerous game to measure one council against others, as the “independent” panel have done, as regards any issue. So what if other councillors have higher allowances in neighbouring councils, maybe those councils are performing better than LDC overall.
The value individual councillors provide to their constituents and the council as a whole can be measured in many different ways. But when you have a large number of councillors who seem to make no impact other than to vote the way they are told prior to a meeting and pick up their allowance each month, then it is pretty easy to measure their value – worthless.
Cllr Grange suggests most councillors are not in it for the money. That might be true in some cases, but many of us cannot help but be sceptical about the motivations of elected members who say nothing, represent no-one and only seem motivated by following party lines and accepting their allowance.
