A new chairman has been appointed at Lichfield Hockey Club.

Neal Critchley will succeed Dave Willenburch who has stepped down after almost 30 years at the helm.

The new chairman said:

“I look forward to building on the excellent work of Dave over the last 28 years and helping to guide this fantastic club forward. “The club offers so many fantastic opportunities and I look forward to developing these to offer our members and the wider hockey community the best experiences possible.” Neal Critchley

Lichfield has also appointed Kevin Heath as the new performance squad coach.

He said: