New figures have revealed that more than 2.5million Covid vaccinations have now been given across Staffordshire.

Health chiefs are urging people to make sure they are jabbed after recent increases in the number of coronavirus cases.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead for the vaccination programme across Staffordshire said the numbers testing positive showed people still needed to protect themselves.

“While it is less prominent in the headlines, Covid-19 is a serious disease that is still spreading in the community and our best protection against it is vaccination. “We have never taken our foot off the pedal as far as the vaccine effort is concerned and delivering 2.5million doses is an impressive achievement. “We are incredibly lucky to have access to life saving vaccines, and we shouldn’t take this for granted. “Spring booster vaccinations are still available for anyone aged over 75. These are bookable online for those who are eligible. Special arrangements can be made for anyone who is housebound.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

Those eligible include people aged five and over for first and second doses, boosters for the over 16s and additional doses for people with a severely weakened immune system.

Dr Hannigan added: