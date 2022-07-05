Five garages in Lichfield could be demolished if proposals are approved.
Planning permission is being sought by Bromford to knock down the brick units at the rear of Stevenson Walk.
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Our volunteers moderated 1262 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
I wonder what will replace them ? My Bet ? Expensive Private Retirement Flats !!!!!
I hope Bromfords continue the garage demolitions – but please build some more social housing on the sites – garages near us are pretty much empty except for use as cheap storage…
Leave a comment