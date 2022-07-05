A property company has confirmed it has bought the former Abbots Bromley School site.

The school, which is around 150 years old, closed in 2019 due to falling pupil numbers and longstanding financial problems.

It left 271 children needing to find new school places when it was decided it was no longer viable to offer fee-paying educational facilities there.

Now, Friel Homes has announced they’ve taken on the site – and have also revealed their boss’ personal connection with the location.

The daughters of the company’s owners, Bill and Pat Friel, were past pupils of the school and say they made happy memories and life-long friends there.

A company spokesperson said:

“When Abbots Bromley School closed in 2019, we felt sadness along with many other former students, staff, parents and friends of the school. “It is a great loss for future generations who will not experience the school’s traditions and unique atmosphere. “When it became clear that the school was not going to reopen as an educational facility, we felt that we were well placed to ensure that this site, which is important to so many people, was developed in a sensitive way to preserve the school’s history and spirit as much as possible.” Friel Homes spokesperson

The company is also currently in the process of developing a site on Beacon Street in Lichfield which will see 29 new homes and a 12-suite boutique hotel.

“As a family-owned, Staffordshire-based housebuilder, we focus on producing high quality developments which integrate seamlessly into the existing community. “Many of our past schemes have been located within conservation areas and contain listed buildings. “We prioritise the preservation of these historic sites by ensuring that our developments safeguard listed buildings for future generations, whilst respecting and taking inspiration from the local architecture. “We plan to take this same approach while also acknowledging the past use as a well-respected and much-loved school.” Friel Homes spokesperson

The company said they intend to begin initial consultations on their plans shortly.