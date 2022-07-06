American folk duo Native Harrow will make their Lichfield Festival debut this month.

Davin Tuel and Stephen Hearns will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Their fourth album, Closeness, was recently released to great acclaim and elaborates on the duo’s radiant warmth and timeless nostalgia, providing glimpses down previously unexplored streets, as the band stretch out and illuminate their expansive musical talents.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.