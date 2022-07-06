An appeal has been launched after thieves targeted vehicles used by volunteers working to restore the Lichfield Canal.

Two vehicles were taken from the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals restoration trust site between 1pm and 4pm on Monday (4th July).

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Opportunist offenders have approached the site, which was open as volunteers were working there, and gained access to a cabin near to the gate. “They removed the car keys to two vehicles that were inside the cabin and drove the vehicles – a blue Mazda and blue Volvo – away form the site.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

The crime continued at the site on the same evening when the diesel in a dumper truck was also stolen, along with damage to a lock on one of the compound sheds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 459 of 4th July.