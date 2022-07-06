Bosses at a business in Lichfield say more locals are looking to learn new languages as they prepare to jet off for their summer holidays.

Language for Fun – which hosts classes at Fradley Village Hall, The Plant Pot Garden Centre, Shenstone Village Hall and the Duke of York pub – has taken on a new teacher to help keep up with demand.

Sharon Bird and Maria Massarotto have been joined by Valerie Coco, who is an experienced teacher of modern languages.

Maria, who teaches Italian, said:

“As the airports have become busier, demand for our lessons has steadily increased. “People want to have a conversation with the locals when they go away on holiday, or talk with new in-laws. Also, they may have bought a second home in Italy, Spain or France and want to be able to integrate. “Some students just want to keep their minds active through learning and socialising, as research has shown that learning a language can help protect the brain. “We have several day and evening classes, and we keep the groups small as we find this benefits the learners. “The groups also meet outside of lessons as we put on social events that help them learn about the culture, this includes local tapas and Italian restaurants as well as flamenco and film nights.” Maria Massarotto

The company, which is celebrating 15 years in business, teaches at 12 different levels of ability.

Sharon, who teaches Spanish and French, said:

“We are looking at new venues all the time to meet with demand. We also do classes via Zoom. “It is a relaxed atmosphere, as there are no tests and no assessments – so no pressure. “Language lessons are popular with a wide range of people, and we have seen how the increase in home-based working has given some professionals more leisure time.” Sharon Bird

For more information contact Maria at mariagrazia@languageforfun.uk or Sharon at sharon@languageforfun.uk.