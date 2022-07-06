Cello and piano will combine for a Lichfield Festival young artist series concert.
Tim Posner and Joseph Havlat will perform music by Webern, Schumann and Dohnanyi at Wade Street Church on 16th July.
Tickets are £14 and can be booked online.
