The ribbon has been cut on a new sheltered housing scheme in Lichfield after the first residents moved in.

Midland Heart’s Bluebell Court is on the corner of Rotten Row and Deans Croft and features 29 one and two-bedroom apartments.

The facility also includes a rooftop terrace and is pet-friendly.

The Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Jamie Checkland, was among the representatives from Lichfield District Council who helped cut the ribbon.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for housing, said:

“We are delighted with the new Bluebell Court development. It provides high-quality accommodation, is energy efficient and has been designed to complement heritage buildings situated nearby. “Our partners have created an excellent housing scheme that will provide quality homes to Lichfield residents for many years to come.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

Glenn Harris, chief executive at Midland Heart, said: