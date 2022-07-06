A Lichfield pub has been named the best in the Midlands at an awards ceremondy.
The Duke of York won the Traditional Pub of the Year category at the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards.
A spokesperson said:
“We are super proud and shocked to have won this award – to have just been a finalist against some amazing and huge well known pubs was an honour.
“This is true recognition after taking on the pub in November 2018 and trading for most of our time in lockdowns and restrictions.
“Without our teams, customers, suppliers, street food traders and the support of Joule’s Brewery this would not have been possible.
“We are dedicated to offering a community hub, a buzzing, welcoming atmosphere for all our customers and are so excited about all we have planned for the future.
“We can’t thank everyone enough – we love you Lichfield.”Duke of York spokesperson
Our volunteers moderated 1261 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.