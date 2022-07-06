Police are investigating after reports of a suspicious man approaching women in Lichfield.

Officers say the incidents have all happened in the Boley Park area.

One at 7.45pm on Monday (4th July) saw a woman followed by a man who then left on a bright orange bike. He is described as white, in his late 30s, wearing three quarter length shorts and a t-shirt with grey stripes.

At 6.30pm the previous evening, a woman noticed a cyclist on a similar bike following her on Darnford Lane. He made an explicit comment and then rode ahead before entering an area of bushes where he watched the woman.

A similar incident is believed to have happened on the 27th June when a man on an orange and black bike, described as being of a stocky build and balding hair was seen acting suspiciously in an area of trees and bushes.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said

“We are currently conducting inquiries locally and are investigating the possibility that the same suspect may be involved in each incident. “Patrols within the area have also been increased.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 218 of 5th July, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on on 0800 555 111.