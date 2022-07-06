Visitors to a free festival in Lichfield this weekend will also be given the chance to find out more about volunteering opportunities.

Support Staffordshire will host a volunteers fair on 9th July at the Fuse Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“Around 15 voluntary groups will have a stand and would love to talk to people about what they do and the difference they make in the district – this is a chance for people to get to know how they can make a real difference.” Support Staffordshire spokesperson

The fair follows on from the success of a similar event at Lichfield Cathedral in January where more than 200 people signed up to volunteer with local organisations.

Fuse will take place in Beacon Park from Friday until Sunday.