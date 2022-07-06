Visitors to a free festival in Lichfield this weekend will also be given the chance to find out more about volunteering opportunities.
Support Staffordshire will host a volunteers fair on 9th July at the Fuse Festival.
A spokesperson said:
“Around 15 voluntary groups will have a stand and would love to talk to people about what they do and the difference they make in the district – this is a chance for people to get to know how they can make a real difference.”Support Staffordshire spokesperson
The fair follows on from the success of a similar event at Lichfield Cathedral in January where more than 200 people signed up to volunteer with local organisations.
Fuse will take place in Beacon Park from Friday until Sunday.
Our volunteers moderated 1261 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.