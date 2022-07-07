A group in Burntwood supporting young people with special educational needs has been given more than £9,200 to buy new equipment.

Liberty Jamboree was awarded the money by the Government’s Youth Investment Fund.

Founded in 2015, the group aims to aid young people with special educational needs with their transition into adulthood and independence by providing access to activities and facilities.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“I congratulate Liberty Jamboree on their award of £9,205 from the Government as part of the first phase of £380million from the Youth Investment Fund to purchase equipment to help young people in the area. “Liberty Jamboree develops programmes which enable imembers similar or the same experiences as any other young person. “Over the past five years, they have established a working relationship with the University of Derby, offering professional work placements and paid employment to students on the community and youth work programmes. This has resulted in developing a professional team of youth and community workers, professional SEND teachers and professional coaches in related sports. “I congratulate Maggi Huckfield, Liberty Jamboree’s CEO, in putting together this successful bid.” Michael Fabricant

Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society, said:

“The Youth Investment Fund is but one element of the Government’s Levelling Up package where we are investing £560 million in young people as part of the National Youth Guarantee. “This pledge means that, by 2025, every young person in England will have access to regular out of school activities, adventures away from home and opportunities to volunteer. “This includes all young people aged 11 to 18, and up to 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities. “The fund’s objective is to create, expand and improve local youth facilities and their services. This will help drive a number of positive outcomes for all young people and their communities.” Nigel Huddleston

Mr Fabricant said he hoped to see more organisations bidding for funding.