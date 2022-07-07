Chasetown’s pre-season campaign will kick off with a series of fixtures over the coming days.

Mark Swann’s men will be looking to ensure they are ready to go one better than they did last campaign, when they narrowly missed out on promotion after being beaten in the play-off final.

Their pre-season preparation will start with the visit of an Aston Villa XI tomorrow (8th July).

Chasetown will then make the short journey to Heath Hayes on Saturday, before visiting Lichfield City on 12th July.

The pre-season campaign will be rounded off with trips to Newcastle Town, Rushall Olympic, Wolves Casuals, Wednesfield, Walsall Wood and Darlaston Town before the end of this month.

The final friendly before the new season will see The Scholars entertain Tamworth on 2nd August.