The forgotten models who feature in iconic artworks will be explored at a talk in Lichfield.

Art historian and author Ruth Millington will be at Wade Street Church on 14th July to discuss her book, Muse, as part of the Lichfield Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“Meet the unexpected, overlooked and forgotten models of art history – who was Picasso’s Weeping Woman? Why was Grace Jones covered in graffiti? How did Francis Bacon meet the burglar who became his muse? “Muse tells the true stories of the incredible muses who have inspired art history’s masterpieces.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.