The first drinks have been served at a new coffee shop in Lichfield.

The Penni Uni Cafe has opened as part of a redevelopment at Lichfield District Council’s offices on Frog Lane.

The outlet has been opened by the owners of Melbourne on Bird Street.

Penni Uni Cafe’s general manager Vee Stiles said they wanted to welcome people from all backgrounds.

“We want this cafe to be a community hub, so if anyone is looking for a place to hold a meeting or event, please approach us. “We also want to bring a little bit of Melbourne to the council offices. If people need to come for a drink and a chat we are here to lend an ear. “We have all had mental health training – this is not only a safe space, it is a happy space.” Vee Stiles, Penni Uni Cafe

Dogs are also welcome, with pooch-friendly biscuits and pup-accinos also on offer for four-legged visitors.

The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“We are delighted with the opening of our Penni Uni Café in District Council House. “Run by Melbourne, which has established a very popular café in Bird Street, Penni Uni is a vibrant, attractive new place and we wish to thank owner Deborah Pease and her team for all their hard work in setting it up. “Penni Uni Café will help make our offices become a hub for the community while providing delicious refreshments for visitors and our staff.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Penni Uni Café is open 8am to 4pm every weekday.