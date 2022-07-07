Organisers are getting ready to light the Fuse on a free community arts event in Lichfield.

The Fuse Festival will take place from tomorrow (8th July) to Sunday in Beacon Park.

It will feature dance, music, children’s activities and stalls.

Phil Beale, vice-chair of Lichfield Arts and part of the Fuse Festival organising team, said:

“After a lot of hard work from the team over the past eight months we are ready to open the gates to the public at 7pm tomorrow. “We can’t wait to welcome members of the public to our amazing free family-friendly festival, where they can enjoy more than 30 live bands, a DJ, dance and poetry workshops, loads of children’s activities, food, drink and market stalls. “We’ll also have lots of community groups present – and it’s free to enter with no advance tickets needed. Just turn up at the gates and, if you are able, please give a donation to help us cover our costs.” Phil Beale, Lichfield Arts

A full schedule for the three days is available at fuselichfield.org.uk.