The Lichfield Festival’s young artist series will see pianist Joe Howson performing at Wade Street Church.

The concert on 13th July will feature music from Ravel, Rachmaninov, Vine and Kapustin.

A spokesperson said:

“Joe’s broad and adventurous solo repertoire spans from the baroque to the present, with a particular focus on lesser-known piano works of the 20th Century.

“He is also an experienced collaborative musician, working with ensembles such as Birmingham Contemporary Music Group, Sinfonia Cymru and Das Neue Ensemble.”

Lichfield Festival spokesperson