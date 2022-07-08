A charity cycling challenge has stopped off at a Lichfield care home.

Staff from Barchester Healthcare are riding 211 miles from Bradford to London to raise money for the company’s charitable foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems.

The group stopped at 15 care homes on the way, including The Spires in Lichfield where they enjoyed a pit stop for refreshments.

Residents also got the chance to hit the road thanks to volunteers from The Big Red Bike.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:

“We are so very proud of all our Barchester colleagues who have taken part in this challenge, it is no mean feat to cycle so far.T ” It was wonderful to be able to support the cyclists as they passed through. All of our residents and staff enjoyed being their support crew for this leg and cheering them on their way. “The cyclists particularly enjoyed having a rest while being cycled by The Big Red Bike team.” Amy Doyle

People can donate to the cycling challenge at www.justgiving.com/team/TourDeBarchester22.