A conservation group has welcomed the cancellation of outdoor festival events in Lichfield next month.

The organisers of the Lichfield Reloaded weekend – which included three live proms-themed concerts – have confirmed they will not go ahead.

Cocker Hoop Creative said there had been a number of factors, including “potential damage to local areas of natural habitat”.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Pipe Green Trust said there were reservations about the impact of the events had they taken place.

“The concerts scheduled to take place on the football fields next to Pipe Green in August have now been cancelled. “We were very concerned of the impact of these concerts on the wildlife and cattle that call the green, their home.” Pipe Green Trust

Cocker Hoop Creative said ticket holders would receive refunds after the decision to axe the events was taken.