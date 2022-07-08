Gardener and author Aly Fowler is returning to Whittington for a talk about her new book.

Eat What You Grow outlines how people can create an edible garden that is “both beautiful and productive”.

The TV presenter previously visiting Whittington in 2014 to talk about bee-friendly gardening.

She will return on 20th July for her talk at the village hall from 7.30pm.

Alys said:

“I am really delighted to be coming back to Whittington having greatly enjoyed my previous visit. “I was hugely impressed by the Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group’s passionate commitment to a wildlife-friendly village and I loved the wonderful community orchard and meadow at Jubilee Park. “It is great to see the partnership between the group and the parish council bearing such fruit – quite literally!” Alys Fowler

Entry to the talk is free, but donations are welcome.

Mike Kinghan, chair of Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group, said: