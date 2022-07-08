A Lichfield business has confirmed the acquisition of another accountancy firm.

Dains Accountants has agreed the deal for Barringtons, which has offices across Staffordshire, Cheshire and Shropshire.

Richard McNeilly, CEO of Dains, said:

“Barringtons is a well-established and highly credible firm with a high-quality team and client base. “We have similar values and strongly believe in delivering impressive results for clients and rewarding careers for staff. “The acquisition builds on our position within the North Midlands marketplace and is the first of several transactions we hope to complete in 2022.” Richard McNeilly

Managing Director of Barringtons, Phil Wood, said: