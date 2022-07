Lizzie Ball and James Pearson will take audiences on a “rip-roaring journey” through the music of George Gershwin at a concert in Lichfield.

They will be joined by jazz musicians Callum Au, Jon Shenoy, Sam Burgess, Matt Skelton and James Turner for the show at Lichfield Cathedral on 15th July.

Tickets for Rhapsody in Blue and the American Classics start at £12 and can be booked online.