A new operator has been confirmed for car parks at a Lichfield shopping centre.

Euro Car Parks (ECP) has taken over the management of the facilities at Gresley Row and Backcester Lane on behalf of the new owners of the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The change will also see users able to pay by app, coin or card at the machines.

A spokesperson said:

“All car park users must pay for parking. “New equipment and ticket machines have been installed, which are touch screen and have an intuitive driver interface that recognises the vehicle registration number as the driver starts to input the details. “The car parks will operate as a 24 hour pay-on-arrival or pay by app, with automatic number plate recognition cameras in use. “Receipts are available, with either a paper receipt printed at the machine or an email receipt to the driver’s email address. Receipts for payment by app are provided by text or email.”

Car park tariffs at the Backcester Lane long stay from 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday are £2 for up to four hours, £3 for up to six hours and £4 for up to 12 hours. An overnight fee at other times is £1.50. Sundays between 7am and 7pm costs £1.

The Backcester Lane short stay and Gresley Row car parks are £1 per hour for up to four hours from 7am to 7pm, with a £1.50 overnight charge. Sundays are £1 from 7am to 7pm.