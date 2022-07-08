A report has revealed that calls were made for allowances at Lichfield District Council to increase so that members were picking up enough to live on.

The representations were made to an independent remuneration panel at the local authority.

A report to a meeting of the cabinet next week highlighted how 12 of the 47 members of the council met with the three-person panel as part of the review, while a further two members submitted written views on allowances.

The panel has put forward proposals for a 10.1% increase to take the basic allowance for all councillors from £4,298 a year to £4,734, while special responsibility payments made to those holding posts such as chairing committees or sitting in leadership roles will also go up if the recommendations are approved.

The plans have already drawn criticism from independent councillor Joanne Grange who said such a move would be “just wrong” at a time when many residents are facing a cost of living crisis.

But the report indicated that some of those who engaged with the review had called for an increase in payments made to councillors:

“A theme emerging from the representations made to the independent remuneration panel was that the current allowances payable do not fully compensate the work and responsibilities undertaken by members and are insufficient, particularly of leading members, to live on.” Independent remuneration panel report

But the report said that both the panel and others who were interviewed as part of the review felt the allowances should not be used an incentive to become a councillor.

“Members’ allowances were never meant to be at a level to provide a ‘living’, at least at district councils. “The independent remuneration panel has sought to recommend a scheme that seeks to minimise financial barriers to public service to enable a wide range of people to become a councillor without incurring undue personal financial cost. “The panel – and a number of interviewees – were not at ease with the concept of using allowances to ‘attract’ candidates for council. If elected members were standing for and remaining on the council due to financial appeal it would run contrary to the public service ethos. “The desire to serve local communities and residents is the prime motive for being a councillor. “Remuneration should not be seen as a driver in citizens putting themselves forward to stand for council, as it negates the public service principle that is inherent in a member’s role. “Conversely, neither should remuneration be at a level that excludes many underrepresented groups from standing for council, as it would impose an undue financial burden. “The panel is keen to ensure that allowances and support enable members and potential members to undertake their duties without personally having to subsidise their public service.” Independent remuneration panel report

The report will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on 11th July.