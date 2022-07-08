Volunteers from a Lichfield group helping to support people with drug and alcohol issues are holding an event to help raise funds.

The 20-strong group from Better Way Recovery will take part in the sleep-out on 23rd July.

A spokesperson said:

“Last year we did our first 24-hour sleep-out to raise awareness and vital funds to secure Better Way Recovery premises to begin our vision of helping anyone struggling with drug or alcohol problems in the Lichfield district area and their families. “All the money we raised that day has gone towards securing our centre which is now open six days a week.” Better Way Recovery spokesperson

The group said the response to their service had shown there was a need for such support to be made available in the area.

“Since our official launch last November we have seen more than 120 people come through our doors to access support. “This has confirmed what we knew – Lichfield has been crying out for this service for a long time. “Thanks to generous donations, people in the Lichfield district area who want to change their lives now have somewhere safe to go. “Our work so far has helped people get clean and sober, helped them into housing and reunited families.” Better Way Recovery spokesperson

People can donate via an online fundraising page.