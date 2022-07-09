A large crowd inside The Scholars Ground saw goals galore as Chasetown went down 8-2 in their first pre-season fixture against an Aston Villa under 23 side.

The first shot in anger came after three minutes when Kerr Smith’s shot sailed over the bar for the visitors.

Chasetown took the lead on ten minutes when former Liam Kirton’s shot from just inside the box looped into the net.

The scores were level midway through the hall when Louie Barry slotted home.

Aston Villa almost got themselves in front when Tyreik Wright lashed over.

The Villians kept knocking on the door with home keeper Curtis Pond forced to push away a lob from Chisom Afoka.

The visitors eventually took the lead when Brad Young stung the gloves of Pond before heading the rebound into the net.

The Scholars tried to respond immediately as Ryan Wynter headed straight at the goalkeeper.

Villa made it 3-1 before the break when Wright poked the ball past Pond.

The second half struggled to come to life until the 55th minute when Caleb Chukwuemeka netted – and he soon added a fifth for the visitors from the penalty spot.

Chasetown continued to plug away and almost reduced the deficit when Luke Cox headed narrowly over.

But Chukwuemeka completed his second half hat-trick in the 78th minute to stretch Villa’s leader further.

The Scholars did reduce the deficit when Jakub Burroughs unleashed a rocket to make it 6-2.

There was still time for the youthful Villa side to add two more goals though as Ajani Burchall and Kobei Moore both netted.

